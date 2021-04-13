Andy Robertson reveals Liverpool's game plan to beat Real Madrid

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has revealed the Reds plan to press Real Madrid at Anfield as they attempt to overturn a 3-1 Champions League quarter-final deficit, hoping their intensity will disrupt the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos dictating the game.

Jurgen Klopp's side were criticised in the aftermath of their first leg clash a week ago for lacking their usual level of intensity. Real Madrid were able to cut through the Reds far too easily, enabling Vinicius Junior to score twice either side of a gifted Marco Asensio goal.

Liverpool were guilty of making it too easy for Real Madrid in the first leg | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Klopp admitted after the game that his team made it ‘too easy’ for Real that night. But Mohamed Salah’s away goal gives Liverpool a chance if they can get their performance right this time, while a 2-0 win would be enough to complete the comeback.

Robertson has explained that a big part of that will be not allowing Real to get into any sort of rhythm with their passing or possession. That means Liverpool relying on the high tempo pressing that has served them so well throughout Klopp’s time in charge.

“Real Madrid are one of the best at controlling games. When they’re in winning positions, they’ve got the likes of Modric and Kroos that can just stand on the ball for what feels like 10 minutes and you can’t get it off them,” Robertson told Liverpool’s official website.

Liverpool need to put Luka Modric under pressure on the ball | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

“We need to put these players under pressure, we need to put them all under pressure, we need to make their life a bit more uncomfortable than we did last week. It felt as if we gave all of them too much time on the ball, really, so we need to make it uncomfortable for them.”

Robertson is confident that Liverpool have enough of their own quality to hurt Real, but having the ball is crucial and they need to furiously fight to get it back if they lose it.

“When you look at all the big games we’ve played and all the good games we’ve played, it’s been down to the pressing being so good. So, we need to try to create that,” the Scot said.

“We need the hard work and we need everyone willing to do it. The lads are always willing to do it so I’ve got no doubt about that, but it’s just about us trying to get close to the ball.”

