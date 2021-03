Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has become the second global star to partner with new luxury clothing brand Royle Eleven.

Launched in February, Royle Eleven brought out its SS21 Essentials range, which has been specially designed to combine smart, sophisticated menswear with the comfort and accessibility of everyday clothing.

WBA Continental Welterweight Champion Conor Benn was the first star to ink a deal with Royle Eleven, and Robertson has now joined forces with the luxury brand to model their new spring collection.

“I am delighted to be joining the Royle Eleven family and to be part of their journey," the Scotland left-back said. "I have followed the development of the brand for a while and fully believe in their detail driven approach to products. The clothes are the epitome of style and comfort.”

Royle Eleven co-founder Daniel Doyle added: “It’s great to be working with Andy who represents so many of our values at Royle Eleven.

"He is passionate about fashion and has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is in his profession. It’s that work hard, play hard spirit that makes him such a perfect fit for the brand.”

Robertson features in 23 spring looks, all of which offer up a contemporary twist to a classic, stylish fit.

Some of the standout items in the range include the Universal Trademark Trousers with signature Royle Eleven pockets that create a seamless silhouette, the double-knit Zip Polo with a folded collar and the Universal Trademark Joggers, which have a tailored fit that works for rest days or dressed up for a smarter look.

Celebrating individuality and attention to detail, Royle Eleven strive to help their wearers feel empowered by the quality and intricate detailing in their clothing.

Check out Royle Eleven's latest collect at royleeleven.com

