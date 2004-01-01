Andy Robertson: Scotland 'let themselves down' against Ukraine

Andy Robertson has confessed that Scotland 'let themselves down' in their 3-1 World Cup qualification play-off defeat to Ukraine on Wednesday night.

The game was supposed to be played in March but it was delayed several months due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Scotland needed a win at Hampden Park in the one-off play-off to keep their World Cup hopes alive, but they fell behind to an Andriy Yarmolenko goal in the first half. Roman Yaremchuk then made it 2-0 four minutes after the restart, before a Callum McGregor strike set up a tense finish.

However, Scotland could not find an equaliser with Artem Dovbyk putting the game beyond all doubt deep into second-half stoppage time.

Speaking after the match Robertson admitted that Scotland had deserved to lose.

"Hugely disappointing, we’ve waited a long time for this game," he told Sky Sports.

"Our performances before this game were really good, but today we didn’t really show up. Ukraine settled into the game quicker than us, and it kind of continued.

"We knew they were going to get tired, and that was the case, but we gave ourselves too much of an uphill battle. We didn’t play the way we wanted to play, and that’s the most disappointing thing.

"It’s passed us by now, and after a really positive campaign, we’ve let ourselves down tonight. We have to hurt, reflect, that’s the World Cup gone for another four years, and that’s really harsh.

"But we have to stick together as a group. All we can say is sorry to the fans for disappointing them, but we’ll dust ourselves down and go again."

Ukraine will now face off against Wales on Sunday in another one-off game for a spot in the 2022 World Cup. The winners will go into a group featuring England, USA and Iran.