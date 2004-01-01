Andy Robertson set to miss Liverpool's clash with Rangers

Andy Robertson is expected to miss Liverpool's Champions League match with Rangers on Tuesday with a muscle injury.

The left-back's last appearance came on September 7 in their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Napoli.

He has since been sidelined with injury and was not part of Liverpool's matchday squad for the visit of Brighton on Saturday. The Reds ended up drawing 3-3 with the Seagulls, with James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas deputising in his absence.

Robertson is now set to miss out on the chance to face Scottish side Rangers, who head to Anfield on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is a boyhood Celtic fan and would have relished the chance to take on their biggest rivals.

Robertson recently told the Currie Club podcast that he dreamt of turning out for Celtic, and it's an ambition he hasn't totally closed the door to despite wanting to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career.

"Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it. When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park, as a fan you always have that dream. Ideally I want to finish my career here at Liverpool," he said.

"If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down. But also, when I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years. When I was at Queen's Park I had a dream of still playing with Celtic and always dreamed of giving my best years to Celtic.

"I don’t want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old old guy that my uncles start hating on me because I can’t move any more! Time will tell. I don’t look too far ahead and I don’t often look back. There will be a time for that."