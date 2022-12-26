Andy Robertson sets Premier League defender assist record

Andy Robertson set the Premier League record for most assists by a defender during Liverpool's 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The former Hull left back set up Mohamed Salah for the Reds' first at Villa Park, squaring across the box having been brilliantly found by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That cross to Salah was Robertson's 54th assist in the current iteration of England's top flight, taking him clear of former Everton and Wigan defender Leighton Baines, who is now second with 53. Robertson has achieved the feat in almost half Baines' career games, though will face some competition from a current teammate for top spot.

Alexander-Arnold is also renowned for his creativity from right back and already has 45 assists in the Premier League, making him third in the all-time standings.

The pair have previously spoken about their competitive rivalry in the assists table, with Robertson indicating they use it to push each other on.

"We both do this competition to get the best out of each other," Robertson said in 2020. "It's obviously going to be tough to continue those numbers but that's our aim and hopefully we can do that."

Robertson added earlier this year: "We have a friendly competition but if both of us are contributing and helping the team win games, then that is the most important thing."

Monday's win over Villa helped Liverpool close the gap on the Champions League places, having suffered with poor form at points during the first half of the season.