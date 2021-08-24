Andy Robertson signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool have confirmed that left-back Andy Robertson has signed a new contract to commit himself to the club until 2026.

The Reds have been on a mission to tie up the futures of their most-important players over the past few weeks, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk all putting pen to paper this summer.

Robertson's future had not been a matter of urgency - his previous deal expired in 2024 - but Liverpool were keen to reward him for his outstanding form in recent years and have managed to tie him down to a new five-year deal.

“Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that I’m happy at this club,” Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family. We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.”

Since joining from Hull City in 2017, Robertson has been a vital part of Liverpool's backline. He is closing in on 200 appearances for the club and his assist battles with right-back and partner-in-crime Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the stuff of legend.

“When you sign for a massive club, I still remember the day as if it was yesterday when I signed here and obviously you have ambitions to become a regular player for Liverpool, to win trophies for this club, to do everything else but the way it’s gone has been excellent," Robertson continued.

“But since the very start of my career I’ve always been one to look forward: that’s in the past, that’s something that I can sit down with the people who want to listen to me when I’ve hung up my boots and retired and I can tell them all the stories that we’ve already made.

“But I’m certainly one, and I know a lot of people in this training ground just now are people to look forward and people [who want] to create more history, more stories. Hopefully people get bored of me when I’ve retired and I can sit down for hours and hours and tell them about all the stories!

“We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.”@andrewrobertso5 ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2021

“They’re certainly building up but I want to make more and obviously hopefully starting with this season. We want to achieve more, we want to bring hopefully more trophies, more happiness to this club.

“The only way of doing that is by working hard and having the same application that we have done since day one.”