Andy Robertson Thought to Be Mystery Player Who Donated to 6 Glasgow Foodbanks

​ Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is believed to be the mystery player who donated a 'large sum' of money to keep six foodbanks in Glasgow and the surrounding area operating during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.





Last week, Glasgow NE Foodbank tweeted gratitude to an unnamed ‘Scottish footballer’ who had donated to them and five other local foodbanks – Glasgow SW Foodbank, Glasgow NW Foodbank, Glasgow SE Foodbank, CR Foodbank and East Renfrewshire Foodbank.

Thanks to the Scottish footballer who donated a large sum to the following food banks, including us; @GSWfoodbank @Glasgow_NW_FB @GlasgowSEFBank @CR_Foodbank and East Renfrewshire Foodbank. Without the support of generous individuals we would struggle. We cannot thank him enough — GlasgowNEfoodbank (@GlasgowNE) March 18, 2020

The Times reports that the player in question is thought to be Robertson. The newspaper notes that while Robertson is committed to charity work, he prefers not to publicise his activities, underlining the altruistic nature of his gesture.

Glasgow NE Foodbank, in particular, is based near Celtic Park, where Robertson, who grew up a Celtic fan, began his football career in the youth ranks.

The Scotland captain isn’t the only one from the world of football who is taking an active role in the fight against coronavirus. Ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville has made his Manchester hotels available for NHS staff and medical professionals, while Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is covering the costs of similar at the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge.

Agent Jorge Mendes is donating supplies, equipment and money to a hospital in Porto, which is an act expected to be followed by a number of footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, celebrated his 27th birthday last week by setting up an online fundraiser in conjunction with Unicef and pledging to personally match the £27,000 target if it is reached, doubling the overall contribution to £54,000.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!