Andy Robertson to miss Brighton clash through injury

Andy Robertson will miss Liverpool's clash with Brighton on Saturday with the knee injury he picked up before the international break.

The left-back picked up the problem in the Champions League against Napoli and missed out on Scotland's three fixtures over the international break as they secured promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

It was hoped he would be ready for the visit of the Seagulls at the weekend, but the return to European competition against Rangers in midweek is seen as a more realistic target. In Robertson's absence, Greece international Kostas Tsimikas will fill in at the back.

Thankfully for the Reds, other injury concerns are starting to ease in a boost for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Centre back Ibrahima Konate has returned to training after a two-month lay-off while Jordan Henderson came off the bench for England in the 3-3 draw with Germany, signalling his return to fitness.

None of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Calvin Ramsay will be involved, while there are further doubts over Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool are currently nine points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal having played a game fewer but could move up to fifth if they beat Brighton and other results go their way.