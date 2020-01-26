Angel Dí Maria Says Liverpool Lead Shows Ligue 1 is Just as Competitive as the Premier League

​PSG winger Angel Dí Maria has argued that Ligue 1 is just as competitive as the Premier League, citing Liverpool's dominance in the English top flight this season.

The Argentine, who endured an unsuccessful spell at Manchester United in the 2014/15 season, has hit back at claims that the French league is a 'farmer's league'.

With exciting players like Kylian Mbappé and Neymar playing alongside Dí Maria, he suggested that the league is not as weak as it seems, despite the bigger stars playing in different divisions. With a whole host of quality players spread around England, he makes a good point.

Speaking to ​Goal, he said: "Many feel the league is weaker than others but look at England!

"Liverpool are streets ahead, and when we build up a similar lead it’s because the league isn’t as good?!

"There are fewer star names here, but the league is really competitive.”

​PSG find themselves 12 points ahead of Marseille and in pole position to regain the Ligue 1 title for a third consecutive season - not too bad for a league which is deemed far less competitive than the Premier League. The winger has 15 goal involvements in just 21 games, and has rediscovered his form, playing alongside two of the world's most exciting players.

Although Liverpool have run away with the English title, the excitement of the title race last season was something to behold, with the Reds pushing Manchester City all the way. However, PSG have won Ligue 1 by more than 10 points for the last two seasons, suggesting that it may not be as competitive as Dí Maria is making out.

This is not to say that the French league has poor standards - it has some of the most coveted players in the world - but PSG are leaps and bounds ahead of every team in that league, a trend which could be set in the Premier League for years to come if Liverpool keep it up.