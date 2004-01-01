Antonio Conte continues spat with Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool loss

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte fired back at Jurgen Klopp's previous criticism of his tactics after Liverpool picked up a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Klopp left Conte frustrated back in May when, after a 1-1 draw between the two sides, openly admitting he did not like Spurs' 'defensive' football and challenging Conte's side to 'do more' in games.

While Spurs ultimately came out on the losing end on Sunday, they enjoyed more shots on goal against Liverpool and Conte even claimed that Reds goalkeeper Alisson was the real man of the match for keeping the Reds ahead.

As he sat down for his post-match press conference, Conte quickly opted to poke fun at his Liverpool counterpart.

“Jurgen was happy for the way we played tonight? Good. That’s important to know his opinion. Jurgen is a good coach," he said.

Conte added: “We showed we can play good football against a team like Liverpool who in the last few years have dominated in the Premier League and Champions League…I think the result is unfair.”

The defeat sees Spurs drop to fourth in the Premier League table after Newcastle's 4-1 win over Southampton saw the Magpies jump up into third.

As for Liverpool, they find themselves in eighth, two points behind Chelsea and seven behind Conte's Spurs.