Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has spoken glowingly of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

The Reds travel to north London to face a Spurs side that haven't played a match in two weeks due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, with Conte admitting that morale is down in the Tottenham dressing room right now because of such a gap between fixtures.

The Italian tactician was asked for his thoughts on Salah in his pre-match press conference on Friday, and revealed what qualities make him a top footballer.

"I think he's one of the best players in the world," Conte said. "Because during the games we have seen, he scores or make assists. He's a decisive player. During the game, every time he has the ball, he's a danger."

Salah spent three seasons in Serie A after his failed move to Chelsea, and Conte has noted the Egyptian's 'incredible' improvement.

"He [has] improved a lot, I remember when I [ coached against] him in Italy, and now he's improved in an incredible way. I think he's one of the best players in the world, in every game he's decisive."

Salah has been in fine form during the 2021/22 campaign, and has already bagged 22 goals in 23 games in all competition for Liverpool.

With 15 in 17 league matches alone, Salah is on course to smash his own record of most goals in a Premier League season. The Egyptian forward scored 32 goals in the 2017/18 season in his first year at Anfield.

