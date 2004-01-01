Arnaut Danjuma insists he's 'really happy' at Villarreal

Arnaut Danjuma has insisted he is 'really happy at Villarreal' despite speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Danjuma enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 season, helping the Yellow Submarine defy expectations by reaching the Champions League semi-finals - where they were eventually slain by Liverpool.

The Netherlands international chipped in with 16 goals in all competitions, performances which have seen him touted for a move away from Villarreal.

Danjuma did little to dispel this speculation when he admitted he was aware of Liverpool's interest in him recently, but the 25-year-old has since clarified what he meant by these comments.

“It’s a bit of a funny story, to be fair”, he told Sky Sports.

“We’ve all read what has been said in the press, but I am a quick learner. I did an interview in Holland saying I’m aware of the interest. They asked me if I was aware of it and I am, as everyone is. I’m aware of it, you are aware of it because it has been in the press. My phone literally went off all the time.

“In that sense, I am aware of it because of the media but I never actually confirmed the interest from Liverpool because the only one that confirms it to me is my team. I haven’t heard anything from my team and as it stands now, I am enjoying my football at Villarreal. I am really happy there. We had a fantastic season.

“Unai Emery has been fantastic to me. The striking coach has been fantastic to me. The entire club has been unbelievable to me so I’d never in that way downgrade the club I’m playing for.”

Speaking to 90min earlier this year, Danjuma admitted he thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent in England with AFC Bournemouth between 2019 and 2021, and hinted he would love to experience the Premier League again.

“I 100% enjoyed my time in England. Looking back now I no way appreciated it as much as I should have done when I lived there,” he said.

“For me, it’s just such a nice country to live in and I’m fluent in the language so that helps as well! I’m trying my best at Spanish as well. I’ve got family that still lives in England.

“In terms of the Premier League, it’s indescribable. The thing I will never forget in the Premier League is the fans. If you just walk into the stadium you cannot replicate the feeling of a Premier League game elsewhere in the world, it’s different.

“So in that regard you are always going to miss a bit of England. If I’m returning one day, I guess that’s up to the way I perform and what the future holds for me.”