New Liverpool signing Arthur has revealed he is looking forward to feeling what playing at Anfield is like as part of the home side.

The Brazil midfielder sealed a Deadline Day switch from Juventus on an initial loan deal which includes the option for Liverpool to make it permanent for €37.5m next summer.

He has faced Liverpool once in his career, the second leg of the 2018/19 Champions League semi-final in which his Barcelona side famously fell 4-0 at Anfield, and Arthur admitted that he was in awe of the home crowd that evening.

"Liverpool have a wonderful history in football," he told club media. "I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them. I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager and great players. It’s a dream to be here.

"It’s really emotional. As I mentioned, I’ve experienced playing in the stadium with such an incredible place in football history. I was on the other side, not anymore. I could feel the emotion on the pitch, the fans never stopped cheering. They pushed the team on and on.

"I’m sure it will be an unforgettable life experience for me, I’m really looking forward to getting started straight away and feeling these emotions. I really can’t wait."

Arthur arrives at Liverpool having fallen out of favour at Juventus, starting just 11 Serie A games last season, and he confessed he is looking to re-establish himself during his time at Anfield.

"My objectives are to rediscover my best football, get back to feeling good about myself, earn the confidence of the manager so I can show my best football and win trophies," he revealed.

"A team the size of Liverpool has to aim to win as many trophies as possible. I think we have a team capable of this, the structure is in place. The team is used to playing in these big competitions and winning them. We have to aim as high as possible."