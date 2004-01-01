Arthur Melo vows to come back stronger after injury derails Liverpool loan

Arthur Melo has sent a message to Liverpool fans after it was confirmed that the midfielder would miss three months due to a thigh injury.

Signed late in the summer transfer window after an injury crisis decimated Liverpool's midfield options, Arthur has been restricted to just one appearance so far for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 26-year-old has featured for the club's under-21 side in an attempt to regain his fitness, but will now be forced to sit on the sidelines for the remainder of 2022 as his teammates continue to struggle for form and fitness.

Despite this setback, Arthur has vowed to remain positive and come back stronger in a new Instagram post.

In the heartfelt post, the midfielder wrote: "Last week was not the best for me… Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action for a while.

"It comes just at time when, after huge effort and lots of hard work, I was ready to establish myself in my new team and determined to fight for my dream of playing at the World Cup.

"It is now time for me to keep my head up and join forces with my family and do everything I need to with my team to make sure I come back stronger as soon as possible. No obstacle will prevent me from progressing in my career and I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch."

Liverpool face Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, looking to win for just the third time this season and kickstart their own title challenge.