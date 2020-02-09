Assessing the Favourites to Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

​After an impressive few months, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has leapfrogged a number of players to become the favourite for the PFA Player of the Year award.

The English midfielder has performed consistently well in the heart of the Liverpool team this season, with pundits raving over his performances.

However, Henderson picked up an injury against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, ruling him out for a number of weeks, and this could hinger his chances of winning the PFA award.

So let's have a look at all the players in with a shout of winning the award, and the likelihood of them getting their hands on it at the end of the season.

WARNING: There's going to be quite a few Liverpool players on this list.

Virgil van Dijk

Last year's winner is in with a genuine chance of going back-to-back. Virgil van Dijk is a colossus, and by far the best centre back in world football right now.

The way he came in and transformed Liverpool's defence was truly incredible, and he continues to showcase every week why he is the best around this season.

Chances: 7/10

Kevin De Bruyne

The only non-Liverpool player on this list - yes, seriously - but he stands a real chance of winning the award. If we are simply talking about who the best player in the ​Premier League is, then most people would probably say ​De Bruyne. The Belgium playmaker is an utter joy to watch, and continues to be one of the few bright spots in a slightly underwhelming season for ​Manchester City.

However, the one thing that may go against the City man is the fact that he doesn't play for Liverpool. The Reds are set to win the Premier League in potentially record breaking and breathtaking style - how can someone from their team not win it?

Chances 8/10

Sadio Mane

​Liverpool's star player this season, and as of this moment in time, he should really be the hot favourite to win the player of the year award. ​Mane single-handedly carried the Reds at the start of the season, winning points with late goals at most crucial moments, and he did so again last week when he stole in to score a late winner at Carrow Road.

He is a jaw-dropping player to watch when he's in full flow.

Likelihood Rating: 9/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold started the season incredibly well, but his form has dipped slightly recently. However he does still seem to be a shoe-in for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

He is utterly sensational probably Liverpool's most creative player...as a right back. He will most definitely be a contender, but is still unlikely to win.

Likelihood Rating: 5/10

Mohamed Salah

​Salah continues to rack up stunning numbers, but there have simply been better players than him this season.

He started the season slowly, but has picked up his form massively in the last couple of months, mainly scoring his goals in games Liverpool are set to win rather comfortably. And that, the latter, seems to be what will hold him back from winning this season's award.

Likelihood Rating: 6/10

Roberto Firmino

A key cog in the Liverpool team, Firmino links up all the play around him and gets the best out of the likes of Mane and Salah. His silkiness and skill on the ball is impressive, and Reds fans know how crucial this man is.

However, it would be a major surprise should Firmino win it, as it is usually the players around him who take the headlines.

Likelihood Rating: 4/10

Jordan Henderson

Now here we are. Onto the favourite to win the award. Henderson has been a standout in the midfield for the Reds, putting in performance that, honestly, no one really expected from him.

It remains to be seen just how much his current injury will effect his chances of winning the award, but narrative - created partly by his up-turn in form and partly from English journalists - is certainly on his side.

Likelihood Rating: 9.5/10