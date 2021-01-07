Aston Villa close training ground following Covid-19 outbreak

Aston Villa have closed their training ground after a 'significant' Covid-19 outbreak at the club, casting doubt over their FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Villa are scheduled to play the Reds on Friday evening, but did not train on Thursday as a result of the outbreak. The club confirmed that they are in discussions with the FA and the Premier League, but have made no announcement regarding whether Friday's clash will take place.

Aston Villa can confirm that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant Coronavirus outbreak. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2021

A statement released on the official club website read: "Aston Villa can confirm that the Club has closed its Bodymoor Heath training ground after a significant Coronavirus outbreak.

"A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation.

"A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today. First team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled.

"Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League."

More to follow