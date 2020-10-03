Aston Villa vs Liverpool Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool continue their title defence with a trip to bang in-form Aston Villa on Sunday evening, with both sides aiming to maintain their 100% winning start to the new season.

It's been a shockingly good start to the campaign for last season's relegation dodgers Villa, and after picking up six points from a possible six, they're well-placed to welcome the current champions of England.

Dean Smith's men have tightened up at the back and are yet to concede a goal in the league, although their Carabao Cup dreams did come to an end in midweek.

As did Liverpool's cup ambitions. Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten by Arsenal on Thursday evening, but that loss was their first of the campaign as the Premier League champions have got off to a perfect start in their title challenge.

It'll be an exciting game at Villa Park on Sunday evening, with the two sides aiming to bounce back from cup blows and earn some more valuable points in the league.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 4 October

What Time Is Kick Off? 19:15 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Villa Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK) Now TV (Stream)

Referee? Martin Atkinson

Team News

No major news to report for the Villans on this front. Tom Heaton and Bjorn Engels are nearing a full recovery, but this game will certainly come too soon for them both. New signing Ollie Watkins will return to the forward line, after being placed on the bench against Stoke City.

Bertrand Traore is a possible alternative in the attack for Smith, but he is still building up to a Premier League start having struggled in Thursday's Carabao Cup defeat. Captain Jack Grealish will no doubt return to the starting lineup, hoping to lead his hometown club to an unexpected triumph.

As for Liverpool, there will be a huge absentee on Sunday. Sadio Mane is unavailable for the trip to the Midlands, having tested positive for coronavirus. The Senegalese superstar will be forced to quarantine for the required period of time, handing new signing Diogo Jota a chance to stake a claim for a starting spot in the coming weeks.

Thiago Alcantara is missing under similar circumstances, meaning Klopp will once again rely on last year's heroes to dominate the middle of the pitch. Fabinho may return to the centre of midfield, while one of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum or Naby Keita could miss out.

Predicted Lineups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Recent Form

This duo are two of the most in-form clubs in England right now. And that comes as more of a surprise for one team than the other.

Villa breathed a sigh of relief when they escaped relegation on the final day of last season, but the hard work was far from over. Positive business in the transfer window has seen them kick off the new campaign in style, winning both of their league games and keeping two clean sheets. Very un-Villa.

Their solid start hit a minor blip on Tuesday, where they crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16, although Smith fielded a much-weakened side with Liverpool undoubtedly on his mind.

Liverpool suffered a similar fate to their opponents in the Carabao Cup, losing on penalties to Arsenal at Anfield. Klopp will probably be grateful that result came in the cup and not in the league, where the Reds fought off the Gunners in a 3-1 victory. That win maintained their 100% record, having previously beaten Chelsea and Leeds United.

It's business as usual for Liverpool then, and Klopp will be keen to extend their lead ahead of the chasing pack (Manchester City).

Here is how both sides have performed in their last five games.

Aston VIlla

Villa 0-1 Stoke City (01/10)

Fulham 0-3 Villa (28/09)

Bristol City 0-3 Villa (24/09)

Villa 1-0 Sheffield United (21/09)

Burton 1-3 Villa (15/09)

Liverpool

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (01/10)

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (28/09)

Lincoln 2-7 Liverpool (24/09)

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool (20/09)

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds (12/09)

Prediction

It's hard to see anything beyond an away win here. Villa are in good form, and confidence is high among their regular starters, meaning they'll be up for an almighty battle on Sunday evening. But this is Liverpool, the champions of England.

The Reds have not been their usual stingy self at the back in recent months, so the hosts may sneak a goal at some point. But even without the magic Mane, Liverpool possess the firepower to blow Villa away and maintain their fantastic start to the new season.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool