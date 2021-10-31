Atletico Madrid travel to Anfield for a Champions League clash with Group B's undefeated leaders Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Diego Simeone's battling Rojiblancos have endured a mixed European campaign so far, collecting four points from their first three matches. They arguably delivered their best performance of the competition when losing at home to Liverpool two weeks ago.

Here's the starting XI El Cholo may deploy in a bid to keep qualification for the knockout rounds in Atletico's hands.

Atletico Madrid lineup vs Liverpool - Champions League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Jan Oblak (GK) - Atletico's lauded number one is enduring the worst shot-stopping spell of his La Liga career; having averaged a ludicrous save percentage of 81% across his first seven seasons, Oblak has plummeted to an underwhelming 61% this term.



Stefan Savic (CB) - Curiously yet to feature in this season's Champions League, Savic made his first appearance since the October international break as Atletico defeated Real Betis on Sunday.



Jose Maria Gimenez (CB) - Buoyed by a commanding clean sheet in a performance Atletico's centre-back claimed 'we needed', Gimenez may have a tougher job muzzling Liverpool's feared front line.



Mario Hermoso (CB) - May well be given the chance to redeem himself after his brainless barge ultimately proved the deciding factor in Atletico's recent meeting with Liverpool.

2. Midfielders & wingbacks

Kieran Trippier (RWB) - In a career that has amassed in excess of 400 matches, Trippier has lost to no other side more often than Liverpool (seven defeats in ten meetings).



Rodrigo de Paul (CM) - The most expensive arrival in the entirety of La Liga last summer (at a modest £31.5m) has been forced to wait for a regular berth at Atletico.



Koke (CM) - Simeone's representative on the pitch is just 40 games shy of matching Atletico's record appearance maker, Adelardo Rodriguez. Only injury will prevent him from getting one match closer on Wednesday.



Yannick Carrasco (LWB) - Thriving in his reimagined wingback role, the fleet-footed Belgium international can go from part of the back-five to Atletico's most-advanced forward (and back again) in the blink of an eye.

3. Forwards

I am speed ⚡ pic.twitter.com/ck7S2NlES3 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 31, 2021

Angel Correa (RW) - Having opened the season with three goals in two games, Antoine Griezmann's suspension may have upgraded Correa from his bench-warming berth of late.



Luis Suarez (ST) - Liverpool's former number seven will do well to suffer a more fearsome fate than the 4-0 humiliation Barcelona were dished out on his last visit to Anfield in 2019.



Joao Felix (LW) - In the midst of what might come to be the latest in a long sequence of false dawns at Atletico, the fifth-most expensive player in history still managed to score on the weekend despite dropping to the bench, perhaps with Merseyside in mind.