Aurelien Tchouameni reveals truth behind Liverpool & PSG negotiations before Real Madrid move

Aurelien Tchouameni has confessed that Liverpool made the first official proposal to him during the summer, but he quickly dismissed their interest once Real Madrid came forward.

Tchouameni swapped Monaco for Madrid in a €100m deal during the summer and has since gone on to win over his new fans with some sublime performances in place of Casemiro, who would later join Manchester United.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously suggested that a move for Tchouameni fell through during the summer, and now the French midfielder has revealed what actually happened.

“The first to come forward was Liverpool. We had discussions," he told Le Parisien.

“Then Real arrived. And in my head everything was clear. It was Real and not another. It’s the biggest club in the world. I told my agent: ‘As long as there is interest, we do everything to go there’. I was already sure."

Tchouameni also had one final offer to reject as Paris Saint-Germain tried to keep him in Ligue 1.

“When Paris showed up, my choice was already made, even if I was happy to be approached by PSG," he confessed.

PSG would go on to bolster their midfield with the signings of Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler, while Liverpool initially ruled themselves out of signing an alternative before pulling the trigger on a surprise deadline day loan move for Arthur of Juventus.