Barcelona face paying Liverpool €5m (£4.5m) if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League - despite the playmaker not currently playing for the Catalan club.

Having been in hot pursuit of Coutinho for months, Barcelona finally secured the Brazilian's signature in January 2018, paying Liverpool a lofty £142m for the privilege.

However, he failed to set the world alight in Spain, and was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich after just one full season at Camp Nou.

In a cruel / hilarious twist of fate, Coutinho came off the bench in the second half to score twice and set up another as Bayern dumped his parent club out of the Champions League with a chastising 8-2 victory.

The midfielder recorded half as many goal contributions in 15 minutes for Bayern as he managed in 12 Champions League appearances for Barcelona across the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign.

People will say this season Barcelona won nothing for the first time since 2007-08, but actually their laughable investment of the Neymar windfall won Liverpool the league for the first time in 30 years. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) August 14, 2020

To rub further salt into the wound, should the German champions go all the way in this season's competition, the Mirror report that Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool £4.5m due to a clause in Coutinho's contract.

The deal to land the 28-year-old included numerous add ons, but remarkably these were player and not club specific. One clause stated that if Coutinho won the Champions League in 2018/19 or 2019/20, Barcelona would have to cough up £4.5m. However, it did not state that he had to win the tournament in Barcelona colours.

Bayern are the only team left in the Champions League to have won the competition, and are heavily fancied to do so again.

Die Roten are on a ridiculous run of form. They have not lost a game of football this year and have strung together a 28-game unbeaten streak. The German champions are also the only team to have a 100% record in this season's Champions League.