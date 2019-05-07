Barcelona Fans Choose Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp as Preferred Successor to Ernesto Valverde

One recent poll has revealed that as many as 80% of Barcelona fans want current coach Ernesto Valverde to be sacked - with 33.6% demanding that Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp be hired as his replacement.

Klopp has taken Liverpool to great heights in recent years, winning the Champions League last season and edging the Reds ever-closer to their first Premier League title in the club's illustrious history.

Despite dominating domestically, Barcelona have struggled in Europe under Valverde, and a poll conducted by Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo revealed that Klopp's Champions League successes have made him a firm favourite among la Blaugrana supporters to take over at Camp Nou.

​Liverpool defeated Barça in dramatic fashion last year, overturning a three-goal deficit to reach the European final, where Klopp's men beat ​Tottenham Hotspur to lift the trophy.

Valverde came under heavy criticism for his role in Barça's capitulation at Anfield, as his side had also suffered the same fate only 12 months earlier at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma.

The Catalan club's two premature Champions League exits have left supporters with serious reservations over the ability of their coach, and as demonstrated in the poll, a whopping 80% were prepared to cut Valverde loose.

Mundo Deportivo conducted the survey outside Camp Nou stadium, asking 240 supporters if they would like Valverde to continue as Barça manager, and in the event that he should leave, who they would like to replace him.

Over a third of Barcelona supporters settled on Klopp as the man to step into the shoes of their Spanish coach, with the German boss set to make history at Anfield.

The Reds are ten points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand over their nearest rivals ​Leicester City, and the Merseyside club looks destined to end ​Manchester City's two-year reign as Premier League champions.

Klopp's support was closely followed by Ronald Koeman, with 31.96% (78) of fans favouring the Netherlands boss to take charge of the Spanish champions.