Barcelona insistent over Gavi future despite fresh Liverpool links

Barcelona remain confident that teenage sensation Gavi will put pen to paper on a new long-term contract, 90min understands.

The 17-year-old is widely considered to be one of the best young players in the world, but talks over a contract extension have yet to result in him signing a new deal.

Gavi's current Barcelona contract has 12 months to run, but the Catalan giants believe an agreement is now close. Indeed, 90min revealed in April that his representatives had informed interested Premier League parties of his intention to renew at Camp Nou.

90min now understands that Liverpool have again tested the water and enquired about his situation, well aware that his current release clause stands at just €50m.

However, sources close to Barcelona have told 90min that they expect a new contract to be finalised 'sooner rather than later' - though they admit talks dragging on for this long has not been ideal - with sporting director Mateu Alemany even telling Movistar earlier in the week of his belief that a deal will be done.

"Gavi wants to stay," Alemany said. "We have been negotiating for a long time so that he can stay at Barcelona for many years."

Should Gavi commit as expected, he'll join fellow academy graduates Ansu Fati and Pedri in tying down his long-term future to the club - both of whom now have €1bn release clauses in their contracts.