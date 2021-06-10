Barcelona & Liverpool eyeing move for Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini could be on his way out of the club this summer with Barcelona and Liverpool credited with an interest.

The 24-year-old has cemented his place in the Serie A outfit's midfield since returning to the Stadio Olimpico in 2017. Last season he enjoyed the best goalscoring campaign of his career - notching 11 goals in all competitions - though his efforts weren't enough to help the club secure Champions League football.

Pellegrini's fine form has attracted admiring glances from some of Europe's top sides, and Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona and Liverpool have both lodged their interest in acquiring his services.

A deal is made all the more possible by Pellegrini having just a year left to run on his current contract, though the situation is made a little more complex by the fact Serie A side Atalanta have the option to purchase him for a fee of just €20m (£17.2m).

Should Gian Piero Gasperini's side opt to pay the agreed price, Barça and Liverpool's interest is likely to prove futile, though that hasn't stopped them pursuing a deal.

Pellegrini has a release clause in his contract of €30m (£25.8m), though Barcelona are unwilling to offer such a hefty amount given their current financial plight and the fact the player will be free to discuss his future with other clubs next January.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is being pursued by a number of clubs | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Ronald Koeman is in desperate need of midfield reinforcements with Miralem Pjanic touted to be on his way out of the club just a year after arriving from Juventus.

Barcelona had hoped to welcome Georginio Wijnaldum to Camp Nou, though their plans were scuppered as Paris Saint-Germain tabled a late bid to secure the signing of the former Liverpool man.

Wijnaldum's departure from Anfield means Jurgen Klopp is also hoping to add to his midfield arsenal this summer, though it remains to be seen whether the Reds will delve into the transfer market or put faith in youngster Curtis Jones and injury-prone duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita as they look to cope with the loss of the Dutchman.