Barcelona Presidential Candidate Claims to Have Held Talks With Jürgen Klopp

Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre has claimed that he has already held talks with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp over a potential move to Camp Nou in the future.

Current Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu has attracted plenty of the blame for the team's recent struggles, which reached a new low after Quique Setién was sacked in the wake of the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

Bartomeu, who brought in Ronald Koeman to replace Setién, has announced presidential elections for the spring of 2021, with Farre one of several potential candidates vying to replace him in the top job.

Farre spoke to Sport about the direction in which he would take the club if successful, and while he insisted that Koeman would be given the chance to prove himself, he stated that Barcelona need a coach like Klopp at the helm.

"If Koeman works and does well, he would be [our preferred manager], of course," he said. "Obviously, we have our road map and we had already started several conversations with Jürgen Klopp, because it seems to us that Barça need such a coach.

#FCB ?? #EntrevistaSPORT ?️



Entrevistamos en exclusiva para SPORT a Jordi Farré, candidato a la presidencia del FC Barcelona



?️ "Bartomeu está alejado de la realidad y no es consciente de lo que pide el socio. Se ha enrocado sin necesidad"https://t.co/5IFSezoWeR — Diario SPORT (@sport) August 23, 2020

"It is an exceptional moment and Koeman is a good solution considering that he is a legend of Barcelona, ​​a benchmark. Because of his character, I think that was what the club needed now. I wish him the best because the challenge is huge."

Farre also took the chance to challenge Bartomeu's recent actions, questioning why the current president did not resign after the Champions League exit.

"[He should have left] the day after 8-2," Farre said. "I don't know why he didn't. It would have calmed the spirits - call the management and call the elections. Barto is separated from reality and is not aware of what the supporters are asking for.

"Things have been done very badly. Nobody has been able to see that a generational change in the squad was needed. On the contrary, players have been renewed without a logical sporting reason. What should have been done little by little must now be done suddenly and in a more traumatic way.

"The destruction of La Masia is the worst part. It is no longer at the standard it was before. We have practically no players from the academy teams in the reserve team. Instead, they're all signings."

