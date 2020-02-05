Barcelona Step Up Adama Traore Chase Over Fears Real Madrid Could Hijack Deal

​Liverpool will apparently be forced to set a new Premier League transfer record if they want to complete a deal for Wolves's Adama Traoré, while Barcelona have stepped up their chase for the winger amid fears Real Madrid could hijack their deal.





Jürgen Klopp's side aren't expected to make any wholesale changes at the end of the season, but Liverpool will be in the market for reinforcements as they prepare to offload a handful of squad players this summer.





Wolves' Traoré has emerged as one of those targets Liverpool could make a move for, but The Telegraph reported earlier this week that the 23-year-old forward could set a new Premier League transfer record - currently set by Paul Pogba at £89m - if he makes a move at the end of the season.

90min revealed Liverpool were among three clubs tracking Traoré's progress at the start of the January transfer window, alongside reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and La Liga giants Barcelona .





90min understood at the time that Wolves were unlikely to even consider negotiations for anything less than £70m.





Rumours surrounding a return to Barcelona for Traoré, who was part of their La Masia academy system, have increased since the transfer window closed.





According to The Daily Mail , the Catalan side have stepped up their interest in Traoré over fears that Real Madrid could join (and win) the race for the former Spain Under-21 international's signature.





Their report reveals there has been no formal approach from Barcelona as of yet, but his great recent form has convinced them to up their interest.





As far as Liverpool's interest is concerned, Klopp's employers won't be too keen on the prospect of spending a club-record fee for a player who, initially at least, will be used to replace wantaway winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

The asking price for Coutinho is getting lower as Barcelona fear that no-one will want him at the current price. 路‍♂️ https://t.co/9HNZSCXYPS — 90min (@90min_Football) February 7, 2020

The club have also been linked with Bundesliga stars Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. The former would cost in the region of £80m, while Germany's star striker would be available for considerably cheaper thanks to a release clause in his contract.





But The Athletic's James Pearce has thrown caution to the wind over both prospective deals at the end of the season, stressing that Liverpool don't see eye to eye with Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig over Havertz and Werner's price tags.

