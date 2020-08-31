Barcelona's Talks for Georginio Wijnaldum 'Progressing Quietly'

Barcelona are continuing to push for a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, with talks progressing slowly and quietly to ensure nothing goes wrong.

New Barça boss Ronald Koeman is looking to lead a squad rebuild at Camp Nou and is hoping to turn to some of his reliable stars from the Dutch national team to help steady the ship, with Wijnaldum's name near the top of his wish list.

Publicly, there has been radio silence from Barcelona, Liverpool and Wijnaldum, but Mundo Deportivo believe that cautious progress is being made behind the scenes, with everyone involved eager to avoid making any mistakes.

Koeman is desperate to reunite with Wijnaldum but knows that Liverpool would be just as happy to keep him, so Barcelona are proceeding with respect to try and keep everyone happy.

As for Liverpool, they see selling Wijnaldum, who has just one year left on his contract, as the ideal way to fund a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcántara, who would likely come in and replace the Dutchman anyway.

The Reds are keen to bring in Thiago but have baulked at Bayern's £27m asking price, although late pressure from Manchester United may force Liverpool to change their stance and pay up, meaning they may need to sell Wijnaldum sooner rather than later.

Jürgen Klopp has refused to discuss Wijnaldum's future in the media, instead stating that there is an open channel of dialogue but no comment will be made.

Wijnaldum himself is well aware that Thiago's arrival could well force him out of Anfield, and while he is interested in making the move to Camp Nou, he does not want to disrespect Liverpool and burn any bridges if he does end up staying.

There is still some work to do to get this one over the line, but with the transfer window open until October 5, both Barcelona and Liverpool are relaxed about the situation.

