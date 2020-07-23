Bayern Munich Chairman Warns Clubs That Thiago Alcantara Will Not Be Sold on the Cheap

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has fired a warning to Liverpool, insisting that Thiago Alcantara, who has recently crowned 90min's best deep lying playmaker in the world, will not be sold on the cheap this summer.





Thiago has just one year remaining on his current deal and has already indicated that he wants to depart the Bundesliga champions in the summer, and Liverpool have been strongly linked with a deal that some reports have claimed could cost the Reds as little as £22m.





Thiago added another DFB Pokal to his trophy collection recently

However, Rummenigge has insisted that although the Spaniard does want to leave Bavaria, Die Roten will only sell for the right price.





"[Sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic had a conversation with Thiago, we were optimistic, but Thiago told Hasan some time ago that he would like to do something different," he said (via The Metro). "He wants to leave this summer. But I have to say honestly, the fees that circulate in the media, I have to laugh at that.





"We will not have a summer sale at Bayern Munich. We will only consider selling if the numbers are right."





Bayern are likely to demand at least £30m for the 29-year-old.





Thiago may not be the only member of Hansi Flick's squad to depart in the coming months. Long serving defender David Alaba has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester City and Chelsea both interested.





Despite this uncertainty, Rummenigge insisted that both players were fully focussed on Bayern's Champions League campaign, which resumes next month.





Bayern Munich are currently preparing for the Champions League's return next month

"No club has contacted us to date. The fact is that we want to play the remaining Champions League games with Thiago and David Alaba," he added. "Both have contracts until June 30, 2021. They will take part in the round of 16 against Chelsea. If we qualify, they will definitely play in the tournament in Lisbon, then we will see."



