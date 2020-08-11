Bayern Munich Chief Issues Update on Thiago Future Amid Liverpool Interest

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed Liverpool-linked midfielder Thiago Alcântara can leave the club for a 'fair' price this summer.

The Spaniard has won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles at Die Roten following his move from Barcelona in 2013 and has been one of Europe's standout midfielders this term.

The 29-year-old, however, has been reluctant to commit to a new, long term contract with the German champions, and his current deal is set to expire in 2021.

Thiago's talks with the German giants in regards to a new deal stalled as the COVID-19 panic brought about an unprecedented halt to football in March, with the Spaniard keen on departing Bavaria in favour of a fresh challenge.

Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool emerged as a potential destination for Thiago this summer, with some reports going as far as suggesting the club have agreed personal terms with the player. But, it's understood the Reds aren't anywhere near to agreeing a deal with Bayern for the Spaniard's transfer, amid their reluctance to spend big in this summer's transfer window due to the financial constraints triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern, meanwhile, are almost resigned to losing the supremely gifted midfielder this summer. Although, Rummenigge insists the club have no plans to let Thiago leave on the cheap.

"Regarding Thiago, it’s known that he told us he wanted to do something new," the Bayern CEO told German news outlet told Bild (via the Metro). "If a club approaches us that is willing to pay a fair transfer fee, we will work on it.

Speaking to AZ, he added: "Thiago is 29 now, and as soon as the '3' is up, it will be harder to find a top club in Europe. So you have to understand it a bit. Thiago had a top club in Spain, a top club in Germany, maybe he would like to go to a top club in England."

Bild reporter Christian Falk speculates that the 'fair' price Rummenigge is referring to is in the region of €30m.

Jurgen Klopp has informed the Liverpool board that he is 'happy' for the Reds to pursue the Spanish international, but any deal will be determined by the long term future of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has one year remaining on his contract at Anfield, with club and player locked in negotiations regarding an extension.