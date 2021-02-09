Bayern Munich chief teases interest in 'Messi of Africa' Mohamed Salah

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has teased that the Bundesliga giants would be ‘honoured’ to have Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah join the club, suggesting the Egyptian icon has clout to rival even Lionel Messi when it comes to Africa.

In less than four full seasons at Anfield, Salah has established himself as one of Liverpool’s most important players of all time. He has scored 116 goals in just 184 appearances for the club and has won Champions League and Premier League honours.

Salah has crucial to Liverpool's recent success | Pool/Getty Images

But there has been growing speculation about Salah’s future at Anfield. He fuelled that himself recently when he spoke glowingly about Real Madrid and Barcelona in an interview with the Spanish media and refused to rule anything out in the future.

Salah has since publicly said he is happy at Liverpool, although he somewhat pointedly said he would stay as long as the club wants him and that his future is in their hands rather than his.

Speaking about the 28-year-old to Egyptian programme ON Time Sports (via KingFut), Rummenigge said, “In my opinion, Salah is the Messi of Africa and of course he has the skills to play for the best teams in the world.

“What he has achieved can be compared to what Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo did with Barcelona and Real Madrid [respectively]. At the moment we don’t plan on signing Salah, but certainly it would be an honour to have him.”

90min exclusively revealed in December that Salah is not desperate to leave Liverpool, nor is he unhappy at Anfield. But there is an acceptance that he isn’t as close with manager Jurgen Klopp as some of the other players in the squad.

He also feels he needs to take the next step in his career if he is to realise his personal ambition of being recognised as the greatest African player of all time. But while Salah is not actively pushing to leave, his representatives have already starting looking at the options that might be available.

Salah's agents are exploring transfer options | Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool are considering offering Salah a new contract but neither side is desperate to begin talks.

