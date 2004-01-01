Bayern Munich confirm Sadio Mane signing

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool on a three-year deal.

Mane departs Anfield after six glorious years in which he won every honour available to him, including the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League one year later.

The forward had long been expected to leave this summer with Bayern kicking off negotiations towards the end of last season. Eventually a deal was struck and 90min understands that Mane agreed to waive some potential future earnings to help smooth negotiations along.

"I'm really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich," Mane said. "We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It's the right time for this challenge.

"I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games - I really like this club!"

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn added: "We are delighted that we've been able to recruit Sadio Mane for FC Bayern. With his outstanding performances and his great successes at the highest international level over many years, there are very few players like him in the world.

"We're sure that Sadio Mane will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. He's ambitious and eager to win more titles. This package is very strong. With players like him at FC Bayern, all the biggest goals are possible."

Die Roten will be hoping that Mane can help fire them back to form next season following a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

Although they did comfortably secure a tenth straight Bundesliga title, they exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage at the expense of minnows Villarreal and also failed to win the DFB-Pokal.