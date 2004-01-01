Bayern Munich Confirm Thiago Wants to Leave This Summer

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara has expressed a desire to leave the club this summer.





The 29-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract, has been heavily linked with Liverpool, with some reports even suggesting that a deal could be close to completion.





Liverpool have been linked with the Spaniard

Speaking to Bild, Rummenigge confirmed that Thiago has asked to leave and added that they will ensure they find a buyer this summer.





"We don't want to lose a player for free next year," Rummenigge said. "I say that very clearly!“





However, despite Thiago's imminent departure, Rummenigge confirmed that Bayern do not intend to bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, who is wanted by both Chelsea and Real Madrid.





More to follow.



