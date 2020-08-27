Bayern Munich 'Convinced' of Liverpool Bid for Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool are yet to make a transfer bid for Thiago Alcantara, but Bayern Munich remain 'convinced' that an offer will come forth soon, with Jurgen Klopp still trying to convince the Reds hierarchy to sanction a deal.

The 29-year-old Spain international has emerged as the most-talked about Liverpool transfer target of the summer for obvious reasons, and looks set to depart Bavaria as a treble winner ahead of his contract's end in 2021.

Liverpool are still working to get Thiago Alcantara. Bayern are now convinced they’re gonna receive a new bid from #LFC soon. Klopp pushing again for Thiago. Manchester United only had contacts with his agent at the moment - nothing advanced between clubs. ? #Liverpool #Thiago — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2020

While reports in Germany have touted Liverpool as Thiago likely next destination, the Reds are yet to make an official move for the player and are 'playing the waiting game', according to The Athletic.

At 29, Thiago - though clearly world-class - does not represent a typical FSG/Michael Edwards signing of a sub-27-year-old star with a clean injury record and eventual sell-on value.

Liverpool also already have several players available in Thiago's position and would likely need one to leave before the board can be convinced to recruit again.

Georginio Wijnaldum, also 29 and also with only a year left on his contract, has been linked with Barcelona and his exit could open a door for Thiago, as well as raise the necessary funds during a difficult financial climate.

The Athletic's report suggests Liverpool are keen that Wijnaldum does not leave on a free next summer, if a contract extension can't be agreed.

So far this summer, Liverpool have operated on a sell-to-buy policy, while Klopp has repeatedly talked down the need for big-money arrivals in public.

A new message to Liverpool by Rummenigge = €30M bid expected soon - if they don’t pay, Thiago is on the market also for other clubs... ? #LFC #Bayern #Thiago https://t.co/QNgYiDLobS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Privately, however, a source has told 90min that Klopp does want Thiago added to his squad this summer and it remains an issue he is still working to convince the club's hierarchy on.

Despite the potential roadblocks to this deal, transfer reporters Fabrizio Romano and Christian Falk claim that Bayern 'are convinced' an offer will come soon, with the player's valuation sitting at €30m (£27m).

This could be a tactic to pressure Liverpool into making a bid, instead of attempting to negotiate a lower price, or even wait until January when Thiago would be available on a pre-contract agreement ahead of the 2021/22 season.

I can't remember the last time LFC convinced an established world class player to join us and reject every other deal, guess there's been players who were about to be WC i.e Suarez, VVD but rarely someone like Thiago. Shows our pulling power now — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 2, 2020

Recent reports have also suggested that Thiago is on the market for all suitors while Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch, adding further pressure to Liverpool to make their move.

Wage demands would likely be another stumbling block for Klopp to convince the Reds' board on, with Thiago one of Bayern Munich's top earners.