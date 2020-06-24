Bayern Munich Name Asking Price for Thiago Amid Liverpool Interest

Bayern Munich are expected to demand at least £54m if they are to sell midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has been linked with a surprise move to Premier League champions in waiting Liverpool.





A report from Germany has claimed that Thiago has 'hesitated' on contract talks with Bayern, despite having almost every detail agreed, with the Spaniard supposedly interested in heading to Anfield.





Update @fcbayern & Thiago: in the Team there are rumors that he wants to join @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 24, 2020

According to Kicker, news of Jürgen Klopp's interest in landing Thiago has already reached Bayern officials, who are adamant that they will not be bullied into selling the 29-year-old for cheap this summer, despite his contract running out in 2021.





Instead, the German champions would only listen to offers of upwards of £54m for Thiago as they have decided that they would want to replace him with Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, who may cost closer to the £90m mark.





It's worth noting that Bayern are not overreacting to Thiago's decision to walk away from negotiations. He remains under contract until 2021 and there is a feeling that he could yet be convinced to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.





Thiago still has one year left on his contract

However, Bild add that Thiago has already said goodbye to some of his teammates, suggesting that he may have already made up his mind.





A return to Barcelona has also been suggested, but with Quique Sétien's side pursuing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanić and the Catalan's well-documented financial drama, it seems as though that door could be closed.





Given the cost of any deal, a move to Liverpool for Thiago would come as a huge surprise.





The Reds were forced to pull out of negotiations for top target Timo Werner as they were reluctant to meet his £50m release clause, so the idea of them spending similar on a player who will be 30 next year seems just a little far-fetched.





Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his reluctance to spend big this summer

Klopp has previously confessed that spending big money on a new player this summer would be hugely controversial given Liverpool have asked their players to take pay cuts to cope with the coronavirus crisis.





All the signs suggest that this one won't be happening, but with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri set to leave this summer, Naby Keïta's future still a minor doubt and James Milner 35 next season, adding to the midfield may be rising on Liverpool list of recruitment priorities.





Meanwhile, Gini Wijnaldum is yet to sign terms to extend his contract beyond 2021, although reports in recent weeks have claimed that the Reds are hopeful of a deal this summer.





