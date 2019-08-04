Bayern Munich Plot £75m Roberto Firmino Move as Part of Premier League Double Swoop

​Bayern Munich are understood to be considering a £75m move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino at the end of the season.

While Firmino may not be the most prolific striker out there, he has earned plenty of praise for his ability to combine with his teammates and get the best out of those around him, with both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané thriving off the Brazilian's service.

According to ​The Sun, that style has caught the eye of ​Bayern boss Hansi Flick, who sees the 28-year-old as the ideal player to feature alongside Robert Lewandowski next season.

While Bayern are aware ​Firmino is a key player at Anfield and would not be sold easily, they are said to believe that ​Liverpool are preparing to offload one of their attacking trio to facilitate a move for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

Given Werner is primarily a central striker, Firmino's position would appear to be most under threat, and Bayern are thought to be ready to test Liverpool's resolve with a £75m bid.

Alongside Firmino, the German side want to finally strike a deal for ​Manchester City winger Leroy Sané.

After Sané's knee injury saw a potential move break down last summer, Bayern are eagerly awaiting the chance to see him in action again and are thought to be ready to reignite their interest if the winger can prove his fitness.

A source has confirmed to 90min that Sané is determined to make the move to the Allianz Arena this summer, and with his contract set to expire in 2021, a departure from City certainly seems likely.

However, the same cannot be said for Firmino. He is tied to the Reds until 2023, and Jürgen Klopp has never shown any desire to part ways with the forward.

The boss recently described Firmino as ​exceptional, admitting that he is one of the most unique strikers out there.

