Liverpool and Bayern Munich have agreed terms over the transfer of Sadio Mane, 90min understands.

The Senegal forward will now undergo a medical ahead of his switch to the Allianz Arena and an official announcement could be made before the end of the week.

Mane confirmed his intentions to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2021/22 season and German champions Bayern immediately showed a keen interest, but their first two offers for the 30-year-old were almost instantly rejected.

But the two clubs have now agreed on a package that will total somewhere just below Liverpool's initial £40m asking price, with Bayern stumping up roughly an extra £15m from their first offer.

Mane spoke with the Reds hierarchy on Friday ahead of their scheduled meeting with Bayern and agreed to waive his own potential earnings from the deal in order for an agreement to be finalised as soon as possible.

A move to Germany will bring an end to Mane's memorable six-year stay at Anfield, during which time he won every major honour available to him as well as several individual awards, including the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot.