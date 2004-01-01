Bayern Munich ready to test Jurgen Klopp's resolve if Hansi Flick leaves

Exclusive - Bayern Munich are prepared to see just how committed Jurgen Klopp is to Liverpool this summer - if they find themselves needing to replace current boss Hansi Flick.

Flick has been outstanding since taking over at Bayern in November 2019, leading the club to an unprecedented sextuple last season and keeping them in the running for both the Bundesliga and Champions League trophies this time around.

Flick is expected to take over the German national team | ANNEGRET HILSE/Getty Images

Bayern have no desire to part ways with Flick, but sources have revealed to 90min that there is a feeling he may leave the Allianz Arena this summer in favour of taking over from the outgoing Joachim Low at the helm of the German national team.

With the uncertainty growing, Bayern are considering their options when it comes to replacing Flick, and Klopp has been identified as the dream target by many at the club.

As a result, Bayern are ready to test Klopp's resolve by offering him the chance to take over Germany's biggest club this summer, with some in the boardroom feeling as though he may be growing frustrated at Liverpool.

Klopp has been unimpressed with the Reds' recruitment this season. He wanted Timo Werner last summer but was told by owners Fenway Sports Group to wait 12 months and eventually lost out on his signature to Chelsea, and his plea for a new centre-back before injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also fell on deaf ears.

Klopp has been disappointed with Liverpool's transfer strategy | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

More recently, the board's refusal to sanction a new contract for midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has left Klopp feeling less than impressed. 90min revealed he has personally urged FSG to keep the Dutchman around, but Wijnaldum still seems set to walk away from Anfield this summer.

That being said, Bayern are well aware that there is a difference between being unhappy and wanting to leave, and there is an acceptance that actually convincing Klopp to leave Liverpool would be a Herculean task.

He has already turned down the chance to replace Low as Germany boss, insisting he is prepared to see out the terms of his contract with Liverpool, but Bayern are ready to come knocking again to see whether Klopp can resist the chance to join one of Europe's most successful clubs.

Bayern will give Klopp the chance to return to Germany | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Klopp has never hidden his admiration for Bayern. He interviewed for the job in 2008 but eventually lost out to Jurgen Klinsmann - a decision executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told ZDF the club regret enormously - and he has never shied away from heaping praise on Bayern's success.

Bayern feel as though they have a better chance than most of convincing Klopp to walk away from Liverpool, and while they acknowledge just how difficult it could be, club officials are prepared to try before turning to plan B.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!