Bayern Munich Set Asking Price for Liverpool Target Thiago

Bayern Munich will sanction the departure of Thiago if they receive an offer of €30m during the current transfer window.





Talk of the Spaniard leaving Bavaria came about in a fairly sudden manner, shortly after the German giants secured a league and cup double at the end of the season.





Since then the speculation has intensified, with the Spaniard thought to want to depart Bayern in search of a fresh challenge as he nears his 30th birthday. Of all the sides linked with signing him, Liverpool have been the club most hotly tipped to secure his signature.





With just one year left on his deal with Die Roten, discussions over a price have began to emerge, with the latest updates coming courtesy of German publication Sport Bild. It is claimed that Hans-Dieter Flick's side would allow the midfielder to leave if a bid of €30m was lodged this summer.





For a player of his quality who still has plenty of years left to play at the top level, that fee could be something of a bargain. That said, Bayern are yet to receive any offers for the 29-year-old Thiago.





Confirmation of Thiago's desire to leave the club was offered by Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who stated that he had asked the club for the chance of a new experience, saying: “Some time ago, he told us that he would like to do something new before his career ends. To this date, we have not been in contact with any club about him. I don’t know if Thiago has talked to a potential new club himself.”





Who loves short shorts? Thiago loves short shorts.

No other club has been involved in conversation to the extent that Liverpool have. Yet given their unwillingness to spend money on the likes of Timo Werner already, not to the mention the fact that Jurgen Klopp has states a hundred times that his side will not spend big on new arrivals, the case remains on open one.





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



