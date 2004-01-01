Bayern Munich set huge asking price for Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich are not interested in parting ways with Liverpool target Kingsley Coman this summer and have set a price tag £100m on the attacker in order to deter suitors.

It was recently revealed that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Coman, who has two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena and has butted heads with those in charge over an extension.

Coman is pushing for a hefty wage increase to bring him closer to the club's highest earners, but Bayern have rejected that proposal and have made him a smaller offer, leaving the French international in limbo.

Liverpool had been tipped to take advantage of that, with a bid of around £35m rumoured to be in the offing, but Sky Sport Deutschland are having absolutely none of it and believe Bayern would demand closer to £100m to sell Coman.

Bayern, who maintain they are not aware of interest in the winger, have slapped that price tag on Coman's head because they know it would scare off all suitors. They do not want to sell the 25-year-old, who bagged five goals and 12 assists in 29 Bundesliga games last year.

Liverpool were tipped to move for Coman | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Instead, they plan to continue negotiating with Coman to extend his stay at the club, but there is an acceptance that there is a pretty hefty obstacle to overcome before that happens.

For Liverpool, it means they will have to look elsewhere in their search for attacking reinforcements, with reports suggesting Porto man Otavio could be high on their shopping list.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be personally pushing for Otavio's signature and a deal could be finalised in the coming days. He comes with a £34m release clause that jumps up to £50m later this summer. So, if a move for Otavio is coming, it's expected to be done very soon.

Otavio is under consideration | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The plan is to finance a move for a new forward by selling some of the fringe players in Klopp's squad, with Xherdan Shaqiri one of several men being pushed towards the exit door.

Lazio have been tipped to launch a £13m bid for the Swiss international, who could be followed out of Anfield by the likes of Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harry Wilson and a handful of other players.

