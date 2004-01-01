Bayern Munich turn down chance to sign Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfer

Bayern Munich have rejected the opportunity to sign Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, with the Dutchman's salary demands proving too much for the European champions.

The prospect of Wijnaldum departing Anfield on a free transfer this summer is growing by the day, with the midfielder and the club unable to reach a compromise over a new contract.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a key part of Liverpool's midfield for a number of years | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

A number of top European clubs have already lodged their interest, with Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman - who tried to sign Wijnaldum last summer - particularly keen to secure the services of his countryman.

90min recently revealed that Jurgen Klopp has made one final plea to the Liverpool board to secure the long-term future of Wijnaldum, but is resigned to losing him at the end of the season.

As the 30-year-old's representatives continue to explore all available options to them, German news outlet Abendzeitung-Muenchen report that Bayern have been offered the chance to sign Wijnaldum this summer - though they've decided against a deal due to the midfielder's high wage demands.

Hansi Flick is said to be keen to bolster his squad with midfield reinforcements at the end of the season, though his future at the club is up in the air.

While first-choice midfield pairing Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have developed into two of the finest midfielders in Europe in recent years, Die Roten's options aside from the duo are limited.

Corentin Tolisso has shown glimpses of brilliance since his mega-money move from Lyon back in 2017, though his injury record has prevented him from developing as the club would have liked.

The report adds that youngster Tiago Dantas is expected to be moved on in the summer and with Marc Roca failing to catch Flick's eye during his first season in Munich, Bayern's need to add to their midfield arsenal is clear.

Talented German international Florian Neuhaus has been touted as a potential summer arrival at the Allianz Arena this summer.

However, with Borussia Monchengladbach likely to command a handsome fee for their prized asset and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently conceding the club are struggling to cope with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, such a deal may well prove to be little more than speculation.