Behind the Scenes Video Shows Liverpool Owner's Reaction to Man Utd Win & Fred Tunnel Scenes

​Liverpool owner John Henry described the Reds' 2-0 victory over bitter rivals as 'amazing' as he embraced Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield tunnel after the game.

Henry, an American businessman who also owns the Boston Red Sox, took over Liverpool in October 2010, overseeing the darker days with Roy Hodgson and the more recent success with Klopp at the helm. Their League Cup triumph in 2012 under Kenny Dalglish was the Reds' only piece of silverware under Henry's ownership prior to their Champions League victory at the end of last season.

The Reds' triumph over their closest rivals on Sunday means they're now 16 points clear of the chasing pack with a game in hand, with the Premier League title all but wrapped up already.

And after Sunday's hard-fought clash, a video posted on the club's official YouTube page captured the moment when manager and owner embraced in the Anfield tunnel.

Initially, the Liverpool boss seemed surprised by the arrival of Linda Pizzuti, Henry's wife, before the owner then said two words that accurately described how most of the Kop woke up feeling on Monday morning: "Wow. Amazing."

After holding onto a slender 1-0 lead for much of the game, Liverpool secured the victory in added time as Mo Salah scored his first goal against the Red Devils on the counter - with keeper Alisson sprinting the length of the pitch to celebrate with his Egyptian teammate as cries of "We're gonna win the league!" rang around Anfield.

Describing that moment, Klopp, talking to LFCTV in the same video, said: " Alisson Becker, what an assist! And then Mo Salah, what a goal! So big relief in that moment."



