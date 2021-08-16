Ben Davies joins Sheffield United on loan from Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed that centre-back Ben Davies has left the club to join Sheffield United on loan for the 2021/22 season.

Davies joined the Reds late in the winter 2021 transfer window amid their injury crisis, but is yet to even make a competitive appearance for the club.

Ben Davies has joined @SheffieldUnited on loan for the 2021-22 season.



All the best for the campaign, @BenDavies1108 ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2021

He now joins up with the Blades, who were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season after a dismal Premier League campaign.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side will be hoping that Davies' signing will help give them the edge in the race for promotion. Sheffield United have kept most of their core from last year, with the only notable departures being those of John Lundstram and Phil Jagielka, though they are yet to make any permanent signings this window.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but talks have slowed in the last week. Norway midfielder Sander Berge is also being eyed by other sides, but none have pulled the trigger on him so far.

A lot of hope rests on record signing Rhian Brewster, who himself joined from Liverpool for a club-record £23.5m. The striker did not register a single goal last season, only opening his Blades account in the EFL Cup last week.

New boss Jokanovic is known as a specialist in getting teams promoted from the Championship, leading Watford and Fulham to the Premier League in his only two of his three full seasons in charge in the second tier. But his attempts to get Sheffield United back to the top flight have not started well - they lost their opening game of the season at home to Birmingham, before being held to a goalless draw by Swansea on Saturday.