Ben Doak confirms Liverpool switch from Celtic

16-year-old Scotland winger Ben Doak has confirmed he has left Celtic and completed a transfer to Liverpool.

90min revealed last month that the Reds had struck a double deal to land both Doak and Irish starlet Trent Kone-Doherty, who is on the books at Derry City and had been targeted by Celtic as a possible replacement for Doak.

Liverpool are understood to have parted with around £500,000 to land Doak, who has made two appearances for Celtic's first team under Ange Postecoglou this season.

The teenager took to Instagram to confirm his switch to Anfield, writing: "Looking forward to a new chapter."

Doak will join a Liverpool academy side who have spent this season battling with Manchester City for the Under-18 Premier League title, led by the 21 goals of 17-year-old Oakley Cannonier, who has racked up that tally in just 19 games.

Talks remain on for Kone-Doherty, who has agreed to join Liverpool ahead of other suitors like City and Manchester United.