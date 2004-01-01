Benfica outline conditions for Enzo Fernandez sale

Enzo Fernandez will not be leaving Benfica unless an interested party meets his €120m release clause, 90min understands.

The 21-year-old has enhanced his growing reputation with a series of impressive performances at the World Cup and will have the opportunity to lift the trophy on Sunday in Argentina's sixth final appearance.

Fernandez only joined Benfica in the summer, amid interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Wolves - who he came close to joining - but reports elsewhere have recently suggested that a move to Liverpool has already been agreed.

However, sources have told 90min that the Portuguese giants are unaware of any agreement, and that talk of a 'done deal' is premature.

Harry Symeou hosts Andy Headspeath, Quentin Gesp and Jack Gallagher to look back on the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia - join us!

If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!

90min understands that Liverpool are tracking Fernandez's progress and have made touch with the player's representatives, but they have only registered their interest at this stage.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also admirers of Fernandez's talents, though Benfica have no desire to sell in January and the player himself is fully focussed on winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Furthermore, Benfica have told Fernandez's representatives that if he is to leave the Estadio da Luz, one of the clubs interested in buying him will have to stump up his €120m release clause in full - making him their second most expensive export behind Joao Felix.

Any deal around that figure would represent a significant profit for Benfica, who paid River Plate around €18m inclusive of add-ons when signing him in June last year.