Benfica vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool's search for a seventh Champions League title continues with a quarter-final tie against Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to Lisbon on Tuesday night to face one of this season's surprise packages in the first leg of their last-eight matchup.

Interim boss Nelson Verissimo hasn't been able to save the Eagles' flailing title charge, but their impressive performances in Europe have made them a team to be feared.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first leg...

How to watch Liverpool vs Inter on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Tuesday 5 April, 20:00 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Estadio da Luz

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 3 (UK), TUDN, Paramount+ (US)

Highlights? BT Sport YouTube channel

Referee? Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)

VAR? Alejandro Hernandez (ESP)

Benfica team news

There are three Benfica players facing a race against time to prove their fitness ahead of the match.

Haris Seferovic, Lucas Verissimo and Rodrigo Pinho are all working to overcome muscle problems.

Liverpool will be taking on some familiar foes in the form of ex-Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi and former Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen, while Premier League target Darwin Nunez will lead the line.

Alex Grimaldo, Joao Mario, Otamendi, Goncalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl and Roman Yaremchuk will miss the return leg if they receive a booking.

Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones could be Liverpool's only absentee as he battles back from an ankle sprain.

Sadio Mane could return to the starting lineup after dropping to the bench for Saturday's win against Watford, while ex-Porto winger Luis Diaz will be looking to get one over his former rivals.

Mane and Diogo Jota - who has no affiliation to any of Portugal's 'big three' - are a booking away from suspension.

Benfica vs Liverpool head-to-head record

These two giants of European football have met ten times over the course of their illustrious histories.

Their most recent encounter came back in the knockout stages of the 2009/10 Europa League, with Liverpool prevailing 5-3 on aggregate.

However, the Reds' defence of their 2005 Champions League title ended with a 3-0 last-16 loss to Benfica.

Benfica vs Liverpool score prediction

While Liverpool remain capable of blowing any team in world football away, they've started to become specialists in grinding out wins when the going gets tough.

They won't be in for an easy ride against a side who have already eliminated a dark horse in Ajax and a giant in Barcelona, but ultimately they should have enough quality to take a lead back to Anfield.

Prediction: Benfica 1-2 Liverpool