Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva's relationship with Liverpool fans took another step in the wrong direction after he unleashed a fascinating rant towards the Reds' supporters - who had taunted him in the aftermath of City's Champions League exit.

Pep Guardiola's men fell to a shock 3-1 loss to Lyon on Saturday, meaning they will not be the team to take Liverpool's European crown away from them.

Silva took to Twitter shortly after the game to apologise to the City fans for the disappointing end to the season, but the replies were full of Liverpool fans who were happy to see the Portugal international upset.

And then he snapped.

"And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons... pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book... so many options!" he posted.

Virgil van Dijk appeared to poke fun at Silva's response with his own post, only to later delete it and replace it with something far more wholesome.

The poor relationship between Silva and Liverpool's fans is nothing new. He was spotted refusing to clap for Jürgen Klopp's title winners during City's guard of honour when the two sides met back in July, and he has previously accused the PFA of bias towards Liverpool when it comes to individual awards.

Another accusation thrown as Silva was that he was involved in taunting Liverpool at the end of City's triumphant 2018/19 season, when City players were filmed singing a song which appeared to mock the Hillsborough stadium disaster and the 2018 attack on Sean Cox - a sentiment which City and Silva have always strongly denied.

