Bernardo Silva relishing Liverpool visit after dropping more points in title race

Bernardo Silva has confessed he is looking forward to butting heads with Liverpool after bringing Jurgen Klopp's side back into the title race with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

City were overwhelmingly dominant during the game but could not break down Palace's stubborn defence, leaving them four points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table having played one game more than the Reds.

After the match, Silva reminded fans that things are still in City's hands and admitted he is ready for Liverpool to come to town on April 10.

"We couldn't score and we should've scored," Silva told Sky Sports. "Nine games to go, but it's still better to be in our position than in Liverpool's and they have to play in our stadium so it's going to be exciting."

As for manager Pep Guardiola, he confessed that he will be watching Liverpool closely from now on after inviting them back into the title picture.

“I’m going to watch the Champions League and then I’ll watch Liverpool on Wednesday,” Guardiola said. “Liverpool is an interesting team to watch.”

He continued: “We’ve got to win a lot of games. We played a fantastic football game in all departments. It was difficult to control their players up front. We created a lot of chances. On another day, we will score. That’s football. We have to score goals and we didn’t do it.

“There are still nine games, a lot of points to go. We were not brilliant up front, but in general, it was a really good game. We were 14 points ahead [of Liverpool], they had two games fewer. They have one now. I have said many times that there are many games to play. We have to win games.”