Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has explained why 'it's clear' that Liverpool's Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson is the best between the posts in the Premier League.





Leno and Alisson arrived in the English top flight within three weeks of each other, joining Arsenal and Liverpool respectively in the summer of 2018. Alisson has had a transformative effect on Jürgen Klopp's side, playing an instrumental role in their Champions League triumph in his debut season.





Alisson (C) played every minute of Liverpool's victorious 2019 Champions League campaign, keeping six clean sheets along the way

Leno's misjudgement against Chelsea at the end of 2019 gave him the unwanted record of the most errors leading to goals in the Premier League since August 2018. But without the countless miracles he's performed when Arsenal's defence has evaporated before his eyes, the Gunners would be even lower than the mid-table position they currently occupy.





However, when asked by Soccer AM for the Premier League's most complete goalkeeper, there was no hesitation when the German answered: "For me it's clear, it's Alisson."





The 28-year-old elaborated on his decision. adding: "I think, in general, he's good at everything and I think his stats are also very good. I think he's played a lot of big games for Liverpool and I think for me it's clear that he's the best goalkeeper," before sneakily adding the caveat, "at the moment."





Alisson's £66.9m move to Liverpool broke Gianluigi Buffon's record transfer for a goalkeeper which had stood since 2001

Since joining Liverpool two years ago, Alisson has tasted defeat in the Premier League on just two occasions from 58 matches. The Reds came within one point of the title last season and were 25 points clear at the top of the table before play was suspended this year.





After playing every minute of Premier League and Champions League football in 2018/19, this season has seen Alisson spend some time in the treatment room, missing 14 games with injury. One of these absences proved particularly costly for Liverpool as the Brazilian was forced out of the Champions League last 16 second leg at home to Atlético Madrid.





Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian took his place and after Liverpool took an aggregate lead, the Spaniard gifted the ball to Marcos Llorente who scored a pivotal away goal. The defending champions crashed out and were left to rue what might have been had the Premier League's best goalkeeper been fit.



