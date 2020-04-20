Besiktas Director Claims Loris Karius Wants to Tear Up Loan Contract Over Unpaid Wages

​Besiktas board member Erdal Torunogullari has confirmed that Liverpool loanee Loris Karius has made a complaint to FIFA regarding unpaid wages in Turkey, and is looking to terminate his contract with the club.





Despite the current hiatus of the football season, Karius is still seeking a way out the club before the league restarts.

The last few seasons have not been particularly kind to the German goalkeeper. After his high-profile errors in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to ​Real Madrid , the former ​Manchester City stopper was shipped out to the Super Lig side where he has endured a disastrous spell.





As his replacement at Anfield, Alisson, continues to thrive, Karius has made numerous errors in Turkey - although he has made 25 league appearances this season.

His poor form and apparent desire to exit the club have only worsened his situation as his relationship with the club has begun to turn sour.

Speaking on ​Instagram (via ​Aspor) Torunogullari explained: " Karius has caused us problems. He has gone to FIFA over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract. He wants us to pay him for the months he hasn’t played.





"He wants to leave, and that’s his decision. We don’t want to make an undeserved payment.”





The club had reportedly sought to offload the 26-year-old last summer after an underwhelming first season but failed to do so due to the length of the two-year loan deal.

As his deal draws to a close, it looks ever more unlikely that the keeper will remain at the Vodafone Park, despite the club retaining the option to sign him permanently.





With the player likely to return to Merseyside in the summer, it is yet to be seen where his next destination will be.



