Best Images Yet of 2020/21 Nike Liverpool Away Kit Emerge Online

The best images yet of the new 2020/21 Liverpool away kit created by Nike have appeared online this week, highlighting in more detail than ever before the change strip the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson will be wearing next season.





The Reds are at the end of a multi-year partnership with New Balance and fans have been desperate for months to get their hands on the new Nike jerseys for next season.





Had the 2019/20 campaign not been put on hold as a result of the coronavirus crisis, chances are that at least some of the new Nike Liverpool kits would already have been released by now.





The actual releases are now expected to come at the start of August instead.





The first proper leaks of the new ‘hyper turquoise’ away shirt, a bold and unique design, appeared in March. Fresh images featuring greater detail, such as the Western Union sleeve logo, a gold Premier League champions patch, a FIFA world champions patch and player printing with M.Salah and 11 now give it a much more real feel ahead of its expected launch in around six weeks.





These latest pictures have been shared online by Twitter user ‘The Berry Jersey’.





Liverpool away kit pic.twitter.com/uSRQ4DkgsZ — THE BERRY JERSEY (@theberry_jersey) June 22, 2020

Liverpool’s expected home kit for 2020/21 has a distinct early 1990s look to it and the white and turquoise trim is reminiscent of the shirt worn by the likes of Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and Jamie Redknapp in two of the earliest Premier League seasons.





Liverpool will finish July as reigning European and English champions, holding both titles at the same time for the first time since 1984. The Champions League title will go to another club in August, but the Reds will be determined to win it back next season, as well as retain their Premier League crown.





For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!



