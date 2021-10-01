Borussia Dortmund confirm Liverpool interest in Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has confirmed that Liverpool have previously shown interest in signing the club's prodigious young midfielder Jude Bellingham, but insists that the England international is not for sale.

The 18-year-old has become one of the most talked about young players on the planet, and he has made an electric start to the new season, having also featured for the Three Lions at Euro 2020. His rapid growth has captured the attention of Europe's elite, including the Reds.

And discussing the relentless pursuit of their English starlet, Dortmund chief Kehl noted that while 'not only Liverpool' have shown interest in Bellingham, there are 'no signs' that he'll be leaving the Bundesliga side any time soon.

"He is a Borussia Dortmund player and remains a Borussia Dortmund player,” Kehl told Sport1 .

"There's a lot of interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool. But there is no bottom line and no exit clause. He is loved, he enjoys that.

"There are no signs he could leave Dortmund soon."

Although Dortmund eventually had to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in the summer, and Erling Haaland seems destined for a mega move next year, Kehl believes Der BVB have what it takes to win titles - but they must hold onto their best players.

"It's good that we talk about our players. It shows that we are doing something right," Kehl continued.

"We can offer a lot at Borussia Dortmund. We want to win titles, but we have to keep the guys for that."

Bellingham has been on the radar of a number of Premier League giants ever since breaking into Birmingham City's first team, but despite interest from Manchester United, he opted for a move to Dortmund in 2020.

His rapid rise to become one of the German outfit's key performers has alerted the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd, who hope the allure of playing in the Premier League will be enough to tempt him back to England at some stage.

However, as 90min recently revealed, Dortmund are not even considering selling Bellingham in the summer of 2022, and have managed to tie him down to an improved deal which runs until 2025.

They will be fielding plenty of calls over the summer transfer window, however, with Manchester City also making contact with Dortmund over a potential sale.